Jeddah: The management of Jeddah Season 2022 has announced the dates of the shows of Cirque du Soleil, which will start on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, in the 2nd of May 2022, and will continue until June 28, through the following website:

https://jeddahseason.sa/FUZION/



The activities of Cirque du Soleil will be held in King Abdullah Sports City to witness many exciting acrobatic shows, various theatrical activities and interesting performing arts to suit all family members.



The Cirque du Soleil shows will be featured on Monday and Thursday evenings from 09:00 until 11:00 pm and Friday and Saturday evenings from 04:00 until 06:00 pm and from 09:00 until 11:00 pm.



It is worth mentioning that the Cirque du Soleil activities will witness an exclusive and special show for Jeddah season 2022 for the first time in the Kingdom to include many surprises for visitors.



Reservations for shows are available at Virgin showrooms in (Roshana Mall, Redsea Mall and Mall of Arabia in Jeddah), and Virgin showrooms in ( Al Nakheel Mall, Panorama Mall, Hayat Mall and Riyadh Park in Riyadh), in addition to the Virgin Showroom in (Dhahran Mall, Dhahran).