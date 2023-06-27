Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle is set to perform live at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai at an event which is being organised by PME Entertainment & Anand Bhosle as part of her birthday celebrations.

Many well-known celebrities will be in attendance to pay respect and show gratitude to the legendary singer, a part of the influential Mangeshkar family, at her 90th birthday bash on September 8.

Along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, Asha had ruled the Bollywood music scene from 50s to the 90s with her melodious and soulful voice in India.

This mega event is the brainchild of her son Anand Bhosle and PME Entertainment’s Founder & CEO Salman Ahmed. As part of her birthday celebration, the singer will be performing her superhit chart topping songs spanning a career of over 8 incredible decades.

"This isn’t just another event or concert for me or PME, rather it feels as if we have been rewarded with a blockbuster show for conceptualising and producing some of the best concerts in UAE and around the world," remarked Ahmed.

"In collaboration with Anand Bhosle, we are creating a musical extravaganza for the Bollywood queen like Dubai has never seen before," he added.

The music icon will be performing live at Coca-Cola Arena and the venue will be full of celebration and birthday festivities.

The mega event will include an array of incredible dance troupes and choreographers along with talented singers and musicians.

