Saudi Arabia's futuristic city Neom is all set to host the filming of yet another movie production, this time from Hollywood.

Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Terry George will shoot his thriller 'Riverman' at the location, joining other productions such as Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.

The landscape of the futuristic project in the desert will be the backdrop of the movie, which is about the Afghanistan war from 2001 to 2008. George reportedly said that he was excited to film the raw, impactful story at Neom.

