Global Village, a leading family destination entertainment in Dubai, has introduced a third entrance, Happiness Gate, to give guests an alternative to enter the venue helping traffic flow and ensuring shorter distances from car parks.

Guests will also welcome the return of valet parking, which will be situated at the new Gate. The highly popular Premium self-parking option will still be available at Gate of the World and revamped signage will support improved traffic flow.

Aligned to Happiness Gate, the ever-popular Happiness Street is getting a facelift and has been both extended and enlarged. The new layout has been designed to give guests plenty of room to discover the vast street food offering available at the Global Village fan favourite.

Global Village is also introducing a range of new premium experiences for Season 27. Beautifully designed Cabanas will be available to book for friends and family groups of up to 8 people. Guests can relax in style as they watch the world go by with their private butler on hand to cater to their every need.

For those who enjoy the thrill and excitement of the much-loved Global Village stunt shows, guests can now upgrade to Star Seating to ensure the perfect spot to watch the award-winning, death-defying performances that have come to be a hallmark of the destination.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “We consistently look to evolve the Global Village experience based on the insights and feedback we receive from our guests and partners. With 90% of guests telling us they intend to return to Global Village, finding ways to take the customer experience to the next level is always a priority. We will continue to strive to ensure that we surpass guest expectations every time they enter our gates.”

New ticket options will be introduced in Season 27. The “Value” ticket, valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding Public Holidays), will encourage weekday visits, whilst the “Any Day” ticket gives guests the flexibility to enter Global Village any day they like including public holidays.

As part of continued drive for digital transformation, tickets purchased on the user-friendly mobile app or website will be discounted by 10%. Global Village remains incredible value for money with entry ticket prices starting at just AED18 ($4.9).

Additional amenities for Season 27 include increased information counters across the Park, revamped Prayer Rooms, more smart vending machines at entry points and extra lockers for guests to safely secure and store belongings.

Global Village will also be launching a new range of beautifully designed branded merchandise including products featuring Waleef, Zoya, Ozka and Aiyah, Global Village’s very own characters. These souvenirs are perfect for residents and tourists alike as a memento of their visit.

Season 27 of Global Village opens on October 25, 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

