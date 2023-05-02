DUBAI: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, announced that it welcomed more than 9 million guests during Season 27, its highest ever visitor numbers.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “This new record achieved over 188 days firmly positions Global Village as not only the region’s number one entertainment attraction but also one of the world’s most popular entertainment destinations. As we continue to play our role in contributing to Dubai’s position as a global hub for entertainment and tourism, we look forward to what’s ahead and extend thanks to our invaluable partners and the Global Village team whose contributions have helped make Season 27 our most successful ever.”

From its opening on 25 October 2022, Global Village Season 27 saw more than 90 cultures represented across 27 pavilions as well as 40,000 performances by 400 artists from over 40 different nationalities. Guests were also able to experience over 175 rides and attractions, shop and dine at over 3,250 outlets and enjoy 77 unique fireworks displays.

Global Village will soon be returning for Season 28, with a host of new experiences, enhancements and new retail offerings. The opening date for the new season will be announced later this year.