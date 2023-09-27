UAE - In a debut show, multi-platinum selling global superstar Khalid will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next month (October 27) as part of a weekend of live music.

This weekend of music is part of the Dubai Calendar and is presented by All Things Live Middle East.

With a second artist to be announced on September 28 (Thursday), this is going to be a weekend full of music for all residents and visitors of Dubai, said a statement.

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said: "Since 2019 we and thousands of other music fans, have been tracking the American teen recording artist, singer-songwriter known just as Khalid and it is finally time we have him take his soulful live show to Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena.”

Khalid said: I've always felt a deep connection with my fans in Dubai, and I'm absolutely thrilled to bring my music to this vibrant city. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories – Dubai, we're about to make history together!"

Khalid, who was named one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2019, has taken the world by storm since his first single, the RIAA certified diamond “Location” (released right before his high school graduation). He exploded onto the music scene leading to a major label deal with Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records followed by the release of his debut album, the certified 4x platinum, American Teen.

His sophomore album Free Spirit, released to critical acclaim in 2019, was declared a New York Times “Critic’s Pick” and was called “superb” by the Associated Press. The album, which has been certified 2x platinum, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and features the GRAMMY-nominated multi-format #1 single “Talk”.

Khalid, who has been called a “pop prodigy” by Rolling Stone has been streamed globally over 30 billion times across all partners, has been nominated for seven GRAMMYS and has won numerous awards including six Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Video Music Award, and an MTV Woodie Award.

Khalid, alongside his mother, launched The Great Khalid Foundation, which is committed to helping families by alleviating a burden of need. Khalid’s “Free Spirit World Tour” took him to arenas all over the globe in 2019.

In 2020, Khalid released his critically acclaimed track “Eleven” and his smash hit “Know Your Worth” with Disclosure. He was named the youngest artist to surpass 15 billion streams on Spotify alone and was named BMI’s Pop Songwriter of the Year. During the summer of 2021, Khalid debuted his track “New Normal” at Virgin Galactic’s “Unity 22” Spaceflight launch.

Tickets to see the three-time American Music Awards winner start at AED 199 and are available to purchase from coca-cola-arena.com.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).