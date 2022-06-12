Head to Aspen by Kempinski at Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, where visitors are being offered a sophisticated Afternoon Tea experience in collaboration with Michelin Star Chef Vineet Bhatia. Indulge in the British tradition of Afternoon Tea paired with a traditional set menu created by the chef. The 5-course set menu features classic bites, traditional mains and desserts. Dh350, from 3-6pm.

Beat the heat and relax by the infinity pool at Vida Emirates Hills, a top place to get a tan and sip on sunset drinks. Open daily from 7am—7pm. Dh120 per person, fully redeemable on food and beverages. On Sundays, ladies enter free. Pre-booking is required. Call 04 8728888 for reservations.

The best way to wrap up the weekend is by clinking your glasses with your closest friends. Beat the heat with a glass of grape and enjoy the serene vibes of Cove Beach Abu Dhabi. DJ Keith & DJ Eldar Stuff will be performing live music with percussionist Daneel Sayegh to make the ambience all the better, with free access to the pool. Sunday, 12-5pm. For ladies, Dh149 for five hours of unlimited beverages and a Chef’s special food platter. For gents, Dh249 for five hours of unlimited beverages and a Chef’s special food platter.

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and relax at St. Regis Dubai The Palm’s sunset hideaway, Dip Pool. Guests can sip away their sorrows and try out al fresco light bites while enjoying the evening breeze under the stars. Prices are based on consumption. From 6—11pm.

Fast food brand Hardees has launched a limited-edition menu inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion, a dinosaur epic currently playing in UAE cinemas. The new menu includes a Jurassic Burger, Jurassic Chicken Sandwich, and Jurassic Cheesy Jalapeno Poppers. Items from this menu are available till supplies last.

The Surf Club at Palm Jumeirah’s Palm West Beach is inviting patrons for a Sunday filled with food and drinks at their Surf’s Up Sunday Brunch. Slip into swimwear, indulge in a range of contemporary seafood dishes, chilled sundowners, and groove to the best tunes at the venue. Dh395 inclusive of soft drinks; Dh495 inclusive of house drinks. Available every Sunday, from 1—5pm.

Lola Taberna Espanola is inviting diners to try out their new dishes welcoming the summer season. The additions include Beef Tartar, Broccolini Summer Salad, Wagyu Meatballs, Turron ice cream and more. The vibrant Spanish eatery is located at TRYP by Wyndham Dubai.

