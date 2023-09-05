UAE - Music lovers in Dubai were in for a treat as Farhan Akhtar took centre stage at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena with his band Farhan Live.

Just a few days after the euphoric Bollywood night, the actor-singer shared a video of his first arena concert in Dubai. Akhtar has dropped a montage featuring himself and his band Farhan Live setting the stage ablaze at the arena. The event took place on September 1.

The clip also shows a legion of fans in the audience dancing to the tunes of the iconic track Rock On!! Several people are seen waving at the actor and vibing to the electrifying music. Towards the end of the clip, Akhtar is seen greeting his fans.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared the video with the caption that read, “Glimpses from an incredible night at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai... Farhan Live music concert.”

Akhtar also shared a series of slow-motion clips from the Coca-Cola arena. The caption of the post read, “What a lovely night Dubai... Thank you for spending your evening with us... It was an absolute treat performing for you. Thank you Blu Blood and Coca-Cola Arena and all who took care of the band…See you next time. Rock On!!”

Ahead of his Dubai concert, Akhtar, in a conversation with news agency IANS, expressed his excitement about performing in the Emirates. “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can't wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert,” he said.

Akhtar is currently busy with Don 3. The project was announced last month. Ranveer Singh will play the lead role in the film.

