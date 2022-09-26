Expo City Dubai is launching a one-day Attractions Pass – valid from October 1 onwards – that will allow visitors to enjoy all its flagship pavilions for Dh120.

Available online, the attractions pass will initially grant visitors access to the Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion, which are re-opening on October 1, as well as Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, and will evolve to include more pavilions and attractions as they open.

The Vision Pavilion celebrates the life and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with visitors learning about his childhood and the experiences that influenced his bold vision for Dubai and the UAE.

A place for everyone, the Women’s Pavilion demonstrates an important principle: when women thrive, humanity thrives. It reaffirms a commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, while celebrating women’s achievements and successes, highlighting the challenges they still face, and exploring ways to work together for a more equal world.

Children aged 12 and under and People of Determination can visit the attractions for free, but are required to obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths, while everyone can enjoy daily access to the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza, which also open on October 1.

Expo City Dubai has recently welcomed back school groups, with special programming offered exclusively to the educational community, priced separately. More information about the Expo School Programme and its new offerings can be found at www.schools.expocitydubai.com.

For those visitors not taking advantage of the Attractions Pass, individual pavilion tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination).

