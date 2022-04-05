The Expo Centre Sharjah has announced its 2022 events calendar, packed with 17 diverse exhibitions beginning on 12th April, with five specialised and innovative events organised in the first quarter of the year, attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors from all over the world.

The Centre's calendar includes major local and regional exhibitions and events, most notably the "Ramadan Nights" exhibition, Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), National Career Exhibition, International Education Show, International Government Communication Forum, Acres Real Estate Exhibition, Jewels of Emirates Show, and other trade fairs.

"The diversity in our event calendar is part of our strategic plan 2022, through which we seek to enhance the contribution of the exhibition sector to the economic momentum and comprehensive development process the emirate is witnessing at all levels," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, adding, "The exhibitions and conferences sector is a major contributor to the economic growth of nations and is an important source of national income."

He further maintained, "The UAE's success in various areas, the capacity of our economy to overcome challenges imposed by the pandemic, and the rebound of travel and tourism sector have spurred us to step up our efforts to take the exhibition sector into a more dynamic and diverse stage, through numerous innovative events and activities."

"Since the beginning of the year, Expo Sharjah has hosted five successful events, including the "SteelFab 2022" exhibition, which attracted over 150 local and international exhibitors and over 6,000 visitors, and the WJMES, which attracted over 300 international and local companies from 20 countries and over 60,000 visitors," Al Midfa noted.

The 3rd edition of the 'Jewels of Emirates' show, as well as the 50th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, will be eagerly anticipated by gold and jewellery enthusiasts, with the Expo Centre aiming to make it special to elevate the exhibition's status as one of the major gold and jewelry exhibitions in the Middle East and Africa.

The National Career Exhibition and the International Education Show will be held at the Centre from 19th to 21st October. The two events will provide an essential platform for Emirati youth to find employment, receive training, develop their skills, and showcase university services for students and their parents to choose from the best educational opportunities.

The Expo Centre Sharjah will host several local and international cultural events, including the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) and the Sharjah International Book Fair, the largest event in the region.

The Centre will also host the "Acres Real Estate" Exhibition from 24th to 27th November.

The Centre continues its efforts to organise numerous trade fairs, the most notable of which is the 'Ramadan Nights' exhibition, which runs from 12th to 26th April, the Winter Clearance Sale, and various exhibitions specialising in fashion, electronics, and furniture, and school supplies.



