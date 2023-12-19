Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is poised to continue his winning streak with his upcoming release, Dunki, directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani. Following the resounding success of Jawan and Pathaan earlier this year, Dunki is creating waves of anticipation among fans and critics alike. The film is set for a spectacular worldwide release on December 21.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Khan and Hirani, a union that has left fans eagerly awaiting the magic they will create together on screen. With an ensemble cast and a script that promises a roller-coaster ride and emotions packed with humour, Dunki is positioned as one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023.

Adding to the excitement is the bold prediction by Bharat Mehra, a visionary businessman, philanthropist, and a close friend of Khan. Known for his accurate predictions in the past, Mehra confidently asserts that Dunki will soar past the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. His track record is impeccable, having accurately predicted the success of Khan's previous ventures, Pathaan and Jawan, which not only exceeded his projections of Rs 700 crores and Rs 1000 crores but soared to a remarkable height, crossing Rs 1050 crores and Rs 1200 crores.

“These successes not only validate the enduring charisma of Khan but also reflect the unwavering pulse of the audience. Dunki is poised to continue this extraordinary journey,” said Mehra.

When asked Khan about Mehra, he said: “I am a very positive person. Bharat bhai tells me only positive things, I trust him and enjoy talking to him”.

Mehra, the founder of Bharat Mehra Strategies, is not just a successful businessman but also a humanitarian dedicated to the well-being of the underprivileged. His bold predictions have garnered attention and respect, not just within the entertainment industry but also in the corporate world, where he serves as a consultant to prominent figures such as Ajay Piramal, Anant Ambani and many more from the Forbes list.

As the countdown to Dunki's release begins, fans and industry insiders are holding their breath, eager to witness whether Mehra's prediction will once again prove true, solidifying Khan's status as the undisputed 'Bollywood Badshah.'

