Popular YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has challenged T-Series, an Indian record label and film production company, for the top spot on the video-sharing platform.

MrBeast’s channel, which currently has 173 million subscribers, is the second-most popular channel on YouTube after T-Series.

MrBeast, on Twitter, has announced that he is doing it for Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie.

The iconic battle for YouTube supremacy between PewDiePie and T-Series is known to all. T-Series, in 2019, emerged as the winner of the battle, as the most-subscribed channel on YouTube.

MrBeast shared a screenshot featuring the YouTube subscribers of T-Series and his channel. Alongside, he wrote, "I am doing this for PewDiePie.”

As per the data presented by MrBeast, T-Series has more than 247 million subscribers, while the American YouTuber has over 173 million subscribers.

PewDiePie, colloquially known as the 'King of YouTube', was once the most-subscribed YouTuber in the world. With T-Series’ rising popularity, things got a bit tricky for PewDiePie. After a prolonged war, between August 2018 and April 2019, T-Series claimed the top spot on the platform. As per Indian media, PewDiePie’s 'Ending the Subscribe to Pewdiepie Meme', which was released in April 2019, led to the downfall of his channel. Right now, PewDiePie has 111 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, MrBeast claimed that his latest video has broken the world record for most views on a non-music video in 24 hours. The clip, capturing MrBeast and his friends’ adventurous trip of seven days stranded at sea, clocked over 46 million times within 23 hours.

The YouTuber then sent a follow-up tweet.

The video, titled ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’, has so far received over 76 million views.

