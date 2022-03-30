JEDDAH — After waiting more than two years since the launch of the Disney+ entertainment service in the United States, the Company has announced on Tuesday the date for launching its services in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and many other Arab countries on June, 8.



Disney said that its entertainment service, Disney+, which is the main competitor to Netflix, will be available in 42 new countries and 11 regions. The price for the service will be SR29.99 monthly and SR298.99.



The Disney+ entertainment service has achieved great growth and popularity since its official launch, as the number of subscribers increases until October 2021 for 118 million subscribers in more than 64 countries around the world.



The countries that Disney announced the launch of its entertainment service officially include Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Algeria, as well as the Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Tunisia and Bahrain, in addition to many other countries such as Turkey and some European countries such as Greece, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Croatia, the Czech Republic and others with the exception of Syria and Sudan.



The streaming service aspires to be available in more than 100 countries and 30 languages, including Arabic, with new releases of the promised Egyptian dubs of all the latest animated films, including the recent Oscar winner Encanto.



The Disney+ collection now has over 13,000 movies and TV episodes, totaling over 8,000 hours of entertainment, including a mix of new releases and classics like the Star Wars films and all seasons of The Simpsons, as well as other works from Disney and Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.



The Disney+ entertainment service is available on nearly all devices, including smart TVs, the web, Android and iPhone smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. — SG

