Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB), Cairo International Stadium will host a series of Disney on Ice shows from 21 to 31 December.

During a press conference held in Cairo on Sunday to announce the return of the Disney on Ice shows after an absence of about 15 years, CEO of the ETPB Amr Al-Kadi explained that entertainment is one of the most profitable activities in the world economically and is receiving great attention, referring to Egypt’s new media strategy that was prepared by the ministry with a specialised international coalition in 2021 to promote the Egyptian tourist destination.

The strategy seeks to highlight the country as a new vibrant destination through events, festivals, and entertainment shows, pointing out that this type of shows comes within the framework of the features of this strategy.

He also noted that the return of Disney shows again to Egypt is a message to the world that Egypt is able to organise such global events and highlights the maximisation of cooperation between the government and private sectors and the role of the government sector to empower the private sector and motivate it to play its role.

Egypt will be the last stop for Disney in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE.

One of the goals of these shows is to introduce a new type of entertainment activities to the Egyptian family, and Disney on Ice will present a selection of the most enjoyable, exceptional entertainment shows with a group of Disney stars that give the Egyptian audience an atmosphere full of vitality and enthusiasm.

Egypt is an important centre for culture and the arts in the region, and all government agencies are keen to provide support and make the necessary facilities to produce these shows in the best quality possible.

