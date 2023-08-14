The much-anticipated upcoming project starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, titled Fighter, has been generating significant excitement since the beginning. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film marks Deepika's debut collaboration on-screen with the Vikram Vedha star.

Hrithik Roshan had previously delighted his fans with a sneak peek of his appearance in the movie last month. Now, his co-star has revealed an exciting update about Fighter, delighting her fans and the eager audience awaiting the film's release. The cast and creators of India's pioneering aerial action film, Fighter, are gearing up to orchestrate a grand celebration for Independence Day, infused with the resounding 'Spirit of Fighter.'

This Monday, the Bollywood sensation brought immense joy to her fans unveiling this special update captioned 'The Spirit Of Fighter', accompanied by a visually striking image featuring two fighter planes. Beneath the image, adorned with the words. "10 AM, Tomorrow," Deepika wrote in the caption.

Following suit, Siddharth Anand's leading man, Hrithik Roshan, took to his own Instagram account and shared the same poster, captioning it with, "#SpiritOfFighter 10 AM TOMORROW."

Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, Fighter is set to make its way to theatres on January 25, 2024.

