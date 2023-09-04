'Antara', based on a true story, centres around a warrior imprisoned in the sixth century who rose to fame as both a knight and a poet

Renowned director Simon West, known for films like Con-Air and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, is set to film his upcoming historic drama Antara in Saudi Arabia's production hub, Neom.

As per media portal Deadline, the movie, based on a true story, centres around Antara ibn Shaddad, a warrior imprisoned in the sixth century who rose to fame as both a knight and a poet.

Co-produced by writer and producer Alexander Amartei and producer Stuart Sutherland, known for projects like Killing Eve, Born A King, and The Man Who Fell To Earth, the film will take advantage of Neom's 40 per cent cash rebate for various forms of media production. The production is slated to spend 12 weeks at Neom in northwest Saudi Arabia, commencing in early 2024.

In a statement, West expressed excitement about bringing Antara ibn Shaddad's story to the big screen, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perpetuate his legacy. He highlighted the significance of filming in the homeland of the Banu Abs tribe, preserving the authenticity of the narrative while contributing to the growth of the burgeoning regional film industry.

West stated, "It’s a project I’m thrilled to be involved with and I am looking forward to creating something unique for a global audience."

