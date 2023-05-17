UAE - All Things Live Middle East, a leading live entertainment company, said that Bryan Adams, one of the biggest selling music artists, will perform on November 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as part of his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ world tour.

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Bryan back to Dubai! His last show was a complete triumph, and this time around, we’ve raised the bar even higher by hosting it at the best indoor music venue in the region – the Coca-Cola Arena. Fans are in for an unforgettable experience!”

The tour is in support of Bryan Adams’ 15th studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” which was released March 11, 2022 via BMG. “So Happy It Hurts” was also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the recent 2023 Grammy awards.

This show is supported by Dubai Calendar and Dubai 92.

