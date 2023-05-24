Stories of Shah Rukh Khan's generosity keeps doing the rounds from time to time. Recently, however, the Pathaan actor did something that the Internet just couldn't stop raving about. A Twitter user had recently shared a post regarding her mother's last wish, which was to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Moved by the plea, SRK video-called the fan for a good 40-minute chat and now the screenshot from the chat has been winning the hearts of the netizens. Speaking to a leading Indian media house, the Twitter user said that the chat largely revolved around SRK inquiring about the mother's health and reading out a dua (prayer).

Currently, SRK is basking in glory of the success of Pathaan, which went on to gross INR 800 crore and has become one of the biggest hits of his careers. He will be seen next in Jawan, the teaser for which has already piqued curiosity.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).