Bollywood legend Sridevi passed away in a Dubai hotel in 2018. In an interview with Indian media, the film producer said that the actor's death was accidental.

Kapoor even opened up on investigations conducted by the Dubai Police, saying that they had done their due diligence and had held extensive investigations.

He even said that the authorities in Dubai made him undergo a lie detector test and said he spoke about her death "for almost 24 or 48 hours together".

Kapoor added that the investigations are how he "got a clean chit from the Dubai Police" and that they found "no foul play". After he went through all the interrogations, the final report came out that said that she died of drowning.

In the interview, her husband spoke of her habit of crash dieting to ensure that she looks good on screen. He said that he even told her physician to ask her to eat salt as she suffered from low blood pressure.

Veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018, when initial media reports suggested that she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was 54. The legendary actress was in the UAE to attend a family function.

