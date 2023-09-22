Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has consistently been delivering a string of blockbusters, first with Pathaan and now, Jawan. His dedication and performance prowess remain unparalleled in the film industry, however, his charm extends beyond the movies. The superstar frequently indulges his fans on social media, exchanging witty banter.

As the megastar continues to engage with his fans' posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), this time, he responded to a video of cricketer Andre Russell, who plays for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his dance moves to the tune of Jawan's Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Here's how SRK reacted to the video:

“Acing the #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya challenge in classic Dre Russ style! #KnightRidersFamily #JawanCreatesHistory #JawanTsunami," the cricket team's X handle posted.

Replying to the same, the Jawan star replied, “Now win the Cup on Sunday boys….and I will teach you all Zinda Banda Ho. Well played and big hug to all the players @TKRiders love you all.”

At present, the actor is basking in the affection and praise pouring in for his recent film, Jawan, helmed by director Atlee and featuring the talented actress Nayanthara.

