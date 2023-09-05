Amitabh Bachchan consistently demonstrates his unwavering support for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, through his social media presence. Recently, the legendary actor posted a heartwarming throwback picture of himself with Abhishek Bachchan on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt message about his son's passion for photography. This post not only touched the hearts of their fans but also offered a glimpse into the strong father-son bond they share.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a charming black-and-white photograph, capturing a cherished moment from Abhishek's childhood in which he and his father appeared. In the image, Amitabh held a camera, ready to capture the precious memories of that day. “Abhishek, you started early in front of the camera, and may you continue forever. My prayers," he wrote in the caption.

The post quickly became a fan-favourite, with comments pouring in. "So sweet," said a fan. While another commented, “Lovely father and son pic." “This is so sweet sir," read a fan comment.

Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

The actor has also been garnering attention with his recent performances. Following the critical acclaim he received for his role in the 2021 film Bob Biswas, the actor graced the screen in Dasvi in 2022.

Additionally, he made a cameo appearance in Bholaa and was most recently seen portraying the character of Padam Singh Sodhi in the sports drama film Ghoomer. His upcoming project is Sanjay Gupta's thriller film Shootout at Byculla, where he will be sharing the screen with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline, including his role in Nag Ashwin's action-packed drama Kalki 2898-AD and the highly anticipated fantasy drama Taalismaan, directed by Ram Madhvani.

