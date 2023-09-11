Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his intense performances in web series like Breathe (Prime Video) Avrodh (Sony Liv), Jeet Ki Zid (Zee 5) and films like Sultan and Kai Po Che, has embarked on a unique tour. He is doing a month-long solo bike journey across India. He will cover more than 7,250kms to reach Ladakh from Mumbai. In an interview with City Times, Amit reveals the purpose behind this journey.

This truly is an adventurous idea. What is the thought behind this journey?

Well, it's not only about riding motorcycles; it's about exploring the deeper parts of India and its culture. I want to connect with people because I believe that sharing experiences and emotions can bring us closer together. This journey is about showing that there's a lot more to riding a bike than just the adventure – it's about understanding the soul of a place and the people who live there. I want to touch the hearts of those who join me on these trips, whether they're with me in person or following along online. I also want to reach the people whose lives cross paths with mine during the journey.

Is this journey also about personal transformation? Or is there a political meaning to it?

This journey is indeed about personal transformation. But don't worry, my only aspiration is to navigate the twists and turns of the road, not of any political landscape.

What is the story behind your passion for biking? Were you always a biker?

My journey into biking started quite early in life. I've been riding bikes since I was a kid. But the real adventure began when I was 19. That's when I embarked on my first bike tour across India. The experience was incredible – the wind in my hair, the road stretching ahead, and the freedom that came with it. Whenever I get on the bike it's like revisiting an old friend and rediscovering the thrill that only biking can bring.

Normally, actors jump from one project to another in quick succession. You are one of those few actors who talks about staying grounded by taking regular breaks from work, and more importantly, someone who prioritises mental health. Why?

I believe it's essential to share a perspective on maintaining a balance between work and personal well-being. Personally, I've always been intrigued by the art of acting and the diverse projects it brings my way. However, I've also come to recognise the significance of grounding myself by taking occasional breaks. I firmly believe that nurturing our hobbies and passions allows us to approach our work with renewed vigour and creativity. In line with this belief, this bike journey is also an incredible opportunity to disconnect, reflect, and revitalise.

In the past, you have talked about your extreme struggle and even suicidal thoughts. What was that phase like?

It was a very dark phase in my life, but life is like that. There are good times and bad times, I choose to dwell on my happy moments than the sad ones.

You have played intense roles with ease and most of your characters appear to have a certain sincerity on screen – Breath, Avrodh or the movie Yaara.

Thank you so much for that compliment, but the truth is that these characters were written by and directed by some amazing people. I spent a lot of time understanding them, living them, and becoming them. In those roles I’m not Amit Sadh, I’m Mike Tango, or Kabir Sawant. I also have a lot of respect for those who have the privilege of wearing the uniform, so when I get the chance to play an officer, I take that very seriously. My only aim when I play the character is that they remain in people’s hearts for a long time.

What are the forthcoming projects?

Sukhee is a film in which I have a guest appearance and then you will see me in the series Duranga, in a very new avatar.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).