A month after Bollywood's 'Action Hero' Ayushmann Khurrana dazzled the Dubai crowd with his gig at Coca Cola Arena, he will perform at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island during the upcoming International Indian Academy Awards 2023.

The event nights will take place at the capital city's Etihad Arena on May 26 and 27.

“Acting is my passion, but I just can’t live without music,” Ayushmann told City Times in April. “For me, singing is still food for the soul. I don’t sing as a commercial artist. When it comes to live performances, there’s this epiphany which happens every time I’m on stage. There are thousands of people there and I ask myself, am I getting paid to do this? It’s such a surreal experience when you do what you want to do and you’re enjoying it, and you’re getting paid for it. It’s something I never expected. So that’s how it’s different from films."

The 38-year-old artist, who has built up a huge fan base through quirky and experimental films (Vicky Donor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Andhadhun) as well as pleasant songs like Mitti Di Khushboo, Ik Vaari, and Pani Da Rang, is an addition to an already incredible line-up of performers including, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and more.

IIFA 2023 Awards night takes place on May 27 with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal on hosting duties. IIFA Rocks, meanwhile, will take place on May 26, featuring Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao as hosts, and Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan among the performers.

