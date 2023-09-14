Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, frequently shares pictures with her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, on social media. According to recent reports, the couple is gearing up to exchange vows.

As per E-Times, Ira Khan and Nupur are considering January 3, 2024, as their wedding date. Allegedly, their wedding will span three days, with close family and friends in attendance. There are also speculations of a grand royal wedding taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Though, the facts from the report have not yet been verified, these are the speculated dates for the event.

Nupur's proposal to Ira took place during a triathlon event in September 2022. He presented a ring and went down on one knee to propose, a heartwarming moment that Ira shared on her social media platform, announcing their engagement surprise to the world.

