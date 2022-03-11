JEDDAH: A total of 25,000 people attended the JTTX Music Festival on Thursday at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

This second JTTX festival was co-organized by the 4M Group and 360Live Agency and included two live concerts by the American rapper Tyga and Eguptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki, along with 17 DJs from inside and outside the Kingdom on two stages.

“After a long period of waiting, we were able to organize the music festival with the help of the General Entertainment Authority and all the supporting sides. We work hard to bring unique beats and wonderful euphoric musical experiences to our promising audience,” Hamza Nasser, CEO of 4M Group, told Arab News.

“We were able to sell around 5000 tickets within less than an hour of the ticket website going online, which was remarkable,” he said.

Hamaki first appeared in the Kingdom in Jeddah in 2018, the year concerts and music festivals first officially launched in the Kingdom.

He has since performed in the capital for Riyadh Season and in Dammam for Sharqiyah Season.

Tyga performed in Jeddah Season and Diriyah Season, both in 2019.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).