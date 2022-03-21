RIYADH — A 3D concert to be held in Riyadh Front's Culture Square will feature the voice of one of the world's most famous musicians, Whitney Houston, using an extraordinary cinematic hologram technique.



Whitney Houston was known for her unique voice that allowed her to outscore the Beatles and the Bee Gees in the United States. Despite her tragic death six years ago, the late American singer's career remains one of the brightest in music history.



Her singles consistently topped the charts, bringing in millions of dollars in revenues and sales, and she is the most awarded singer in history, according to the Guinness Book of Records.



In the documentary Whitney: “Can I Be Me?”, Charlotte Gibson, one of the choir singers who had accompanied Whitney throughout her career, said Whitney was absolutely brilliant, divinely gifted, and the only one who could sabotage it.



In 2002, when presenter Diane Sawyer asked her what her biggest devil was, Whitney didn't hesitate to answer, "It's me." She elaborated. “The biggest devil is me. I'm either my best friend or my worst enemy. And that's how I have to deal with it."



"Whitney was the most famous and popular singer in the world but her end was painful," said Pattie Howard, gospel singer and friend of Houston. "People said she died of an overdose ... I know she died because her heart was broken."



And Pattie continued, "Whitney's voice has crossed barriers. We wouldn't have seen Beyoncé or another African American artist who could now reach the top of the pop charts, had it not been for Whitney Houston. She changed history and she paid a price for it."



Born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey, Whitney Elizabeth Houston is the daughter of John Russell Houston and gospel singer Cissy Houston, who guided Whitney step by step in her career.



Houston producer Clive Davis discovered and used her talent for Arista Records, making her an unprecedented pop star.



Her albums, "Whitney Houston" in 1985 and "Whitney" in 1987, were a resounding success, with the first selling 25 million copies worldwide, and the second being the first female album to reach number one in sales, and seven songs from the two albums topped the best-selling charts.



Whitney Houston was the star of the period, despite the fact that her works did not belong to the R&B music that her community demanded; instead, her successes belonged to pop music geared at a white audience, which enraged the black community, as made evident by her appearance at The Soul Train Music Awards in 1989.



Following that, Whitney released her third album, "I Am Your Baby Tonight," in 1990, in which she decided to present music in her own way, returning to her distinctive style of singing, and it took another eight years for Whitney to record her fourth album, "My Love Is Your Love," in 1998.



