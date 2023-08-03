Riyadh: 120 Saudi cities and governorates embraced as many as 22.7 million attendees of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) activities in the first half of 2023, adding to the GEA achievements.



The GEA activities over the first six months of this year covered major cities and a number of governorates across the Kingdom to entertain inhabitants and visitors of the Kingdom.



Throughout H1 2023, the GEA worked to develop new features that boost the participation of attendees in its entertainment activities and festivals dedicated to games and shopping.



The authority also created thousands of job opportunities and worked to diversify economic activities in light of the role of entertainment in fostering social bonds for families and achieving prosperity.