India and Pakistan have announced the first day of Eid Al Adha in their countries after the crescent moon was spotted in the countries on the evening of June 19.

In Pakistan, local media report that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced sighting the Dhul Hijjah moon on June 19 – therefore, the country will be celebrating the first day of Eid Al Adha on June 29.

In India too, the Dhul Hijjah moon was spotted b Muslims on the evening of June 19, local media report. The South Asian country will also be celebrating the first day of the Islamic festival on June 29.

Local committees responsible for the moon sighting in both countries respectively, have announced that Arafat Day – the holiest day in Islam – will fall on June 27.

Several countries determine the first day of the Islamic festival by local moon sightings. These countries have organisations or local committees responsible to verify the same.

