Abu Dhabi - The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) today launched e-Green, a digital environmental educational platform. It is the first and collaborative e-learning tool exclusively dedicated to the environmental sector in the Middle East, launched with the vision of creating a leading e–learning tool.

The e-Green tool is free to use for everybody and aims to increase environmental knowledge and awareness, with a specific focus on the environment and conservation in Abu Dhabi.

In its first phase, e-Green was launched for schools and houses content that will be beneficial to both students, educators and environmental experts. In 2023 the platform will be ready for its public launch and will be available for everyone to use, and will enable local, regional and international organisations to upload their content and educational courses.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “e-Green is a cutting-edge e-learning platform, launched to become the preeminent global reference for environmental e-learning. At this phase, we are targeting schools, and, in the future, leading environmental institutions, universities, and international corporate organisations will be able to develop their own content as per EAD guidelines and upload it to the platform.”

She elaborated, “The environment is a leading global topic and upcoming generations have become well-versed in it, and through a tool such as e-Green, they will be able to access scientific and well researched information to enhance their knowledge.”

There are currently eight learning paths available for schools. The first topic is the Sustainable Schools Initiative (SSI) which is sponsored by BP, an EAD-led programme which encourages schools to become more environmentally friendly. It was launched in 2009 and has 153 participating schools in Abu Dhabi. The SSI topic has six learning paths: Eco-clubs, Green Audit, Outdoor Education, Primary, Intermediate, and Advanced.

For the second topic – Biodiversity - there are two paths: Geography of Abu Dhabi and Marine Vertebrates. It is supported by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

In total, there are 53 available courses, with 42 focused on SSI. The SSI courses will help encourage schools to become members of the initiative as they will be well trained. There are 11 courses covering the biodiversity path.

The courses were developed following best international practices for e-learning material development and optimised to guarantee the most efficient user experience. The courses are taught by experts from EAD, Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Emirates Nature - WWF, AZRAQ, and other key opinion leaders.