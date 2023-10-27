Students in Dubai once again turned to their laptops and iPads on Friday for another round of virtual classes — reminding them of the time when distance learning was the norm.

As raindrops tapped on windowpanes late Thursday evening, many parents started receiving school circulars, notifying them that their kids' classes would go virtual on the last day of the week.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had asked all private educational institutions in Dubai to be flexible on Friday, considering the extreme weather conditions. Certain schools then provided an online alternative, with some opting for a hybrid model and a few cancelling classes.

'My house was chaotic today'

Ninu Hyder’s son, who goes to Safa British School in Dubai, started his online classes at 8.30am.

Hyder said the school switched to remote learning as floods were reported onsite and on surrounding roads.

"My children were excited," she said. “It reminded me of a time when we were pupils and declaring a holiday on a rainy day, was such a delightful experience, except that we didn’t have remote learning back in the day, and I think that made it even more exciting,” she quipped.

Homes were extra busy — even chaotic, other parents said.

“My home was turned upside down today. My elder son Zidan dropped his school stuff all over the house. His things were all over the place," Hyder said.

"When I left home, he was on his iPad tuned into one of his school lessons but when I came back after a quick outdoor activity, I saw tapes stuck on the walls; scissors were lying around the place; and the floor was full of papers. He was engaged in some school activity.”

No classes for some

Filipino expat Ben Lebig, whose child goes to GEMS Cambridge International School (CIS), said his daughter didn't have classes today.

The school, he said, wanted to give maintenance teams adequate time to make necessary repairs after the heavy rains.

“Although my daughter Izabella did have a day off, but she was busy catching up on all her schoolwork as she is in Year 10 now," Lebig said.

"The school also provided materials via Phoenix and MS Teams for the students to do at home. We are thankful that her school was quick to respond and declare no class for the safety of the students.”

Asked about whether his family needed to make special arrangements due to his daughter's unexpected day off, he said: "It might be a little difficult for working parents but it’s just a matter of a day and safety is always a priority."

"Anyway, on Fridays the schools are dismissed early so most parents do expect their children to come home by 1pm. Therefore, I don’t think it made such a huge difference to the existing routine.”

Making most of the day

Year 7 student Abhay Sundar was thrilled as he enjoyed a relaxed school day.

"Honestly, I hardly did anything during my online classes today. I just kept the iPad on and paid attention only while doing Math, which is my favourite subject. It reminded me of Covid times except that this time it was without restrictions, and I knew I would return to school soon.”

A few parents opted not to send their children to school today.

British expat Emma Smith said: “My daughter’s school anyway ordered suspension of classes early on Thursday. We received a notification from her school stating that some activities on Friday are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.”

She added that the school also encouraged them to be prepared in case of class cancellations due to the weather.

“I thought it would not make a huge difference if she didn’t attend school today and instead did some schoolwork at home, as it is a shorter working day for them. Additionally, I anticipated extra time when dropping off and collecting my child at school, as the city saw bad traffic snarls yesterday, especially, around the school areas,” added Smith.

