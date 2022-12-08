The 20th Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo 2022 will get under way at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 13 and continue until 15.

Dubai is set to become the focal point of the global organic industry next week as more than 200 producers and suppliers from nearly 46 countries will converge in the UAE for the three-day Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the 20th Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo 2022 will get under way at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 13 and continue until 15.

The Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo can be described as the culmination of Organic Majlis Online that connected regional buyers and international sellers in a series of online trade sessions that convened over 20,000 buyers and suppliers through its 12 sessions throughout this year.

The Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo is also powered by an year-round online platform — www.arabianorganics.com — that is the go-to portal to source all things organic and natural which has over 32,000 active users.

“We have successfully created a year-round trade eco system through our Online to Offline strategy whereby suppliers and buyers are able to meet and discuss opportunities in real-time and directly source new products from around the world online and finally meet them face to face in Dubai at the Expo,” said Shinu Pillai, exhibition director of the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo.

Along with the return of Greece, Armenia, Iran and Russia, the Expo is welcoming new country pavilions from Turkey, Poland, Italy, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, India, and Pakistan who will be showcasing some of the best products in five main sectors viz. Food and beverages, beauty and cosmetics, health and wellness and living and environment.

“Demand for healthy and environmentally friendly products are transforming the industry, which is reflected in the product range that’s at the expo from top producers around the world. Over 15 new and innovative products are set to be launched at the expo that range from world’s first new dietary ingredients to plant-based honey and kombucha popsicles to edible cutlery,” Pillai added.

This year’s event will also feature live demonstrations and product activations at the specialty features which include the Organic Super Kitchen, Health & Wellness Studio, and the Organic Beauty Lounge.

And as the sector is going through major transformation both globally and regionally, the three-day Organic and Natural Conference held alongside the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo will be convening distributors, retailers, HORECA experts, wholesalers, and exporters to come together and discuss the latest trends, updates on product certifications and labelling, export, and retail strategies and gain first hand insights into the region’s organic and natural market and its future.

Another integral part of the event, the two-day Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) Conference has a line-up of over 20 speakers and is the only such event for the traditional and alternative medicine sector in the region. This year’s conference theme ‘Better Patient Outcomes Through Integrated & Holistic Approach’ aims to foster traditional wisdom and healing practices such as Ayurveda, Chinese, Hijama and alternative therapies like Homoeo, Chiro etc. with modern practices.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).