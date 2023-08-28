Imagine riding a bicycle down an unfamiliar road with greenery and beautiful vegetation on either side of you. Sound beautiful? Now imagine doing that with your kids.

That is exactly what Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has done during his holiday in UK's Yorkshire. The CP posted a video on his Instagram account of him cycling along a long, winding and empty road with his twin children Sheikha and Rashid in a buggy attached to the front of his cycle. He captioned the post “The start of a great adventure” with the emoji of a heart and the hashtag family.

In the drone video shot, purple flowers can be seen blanketing the green moors on either side of the road with some animals running around. Within just an hour of posting, the video had received more than 400,000 views and almost 75,000 likes.

Yorkshire is a popular summer holiday destination even among Britons due to its temperatures being several degrees lower than London city. With little to no humidity, the region is pleasant and plays host to beautiful flowers and vegetation.

An avid social media enthusiast, Sheikh Hamdan has more than 16 million followers on Instagram and often posts about his adventures and family. On Thursday he posted a carousel of images, including those of the twins, showing how he has been enjoying his holiday in Yorkshire.

A doting parent, Sheikh Hamdan is dad to three and has often shared photos of his children on his Instagram account. He also announced the birth of youngest son Mohammed on social media in February this year. The twins are two years old and often accompany him on his various adventures.

He has previously posted photos of them enjoying camel racing, kite flying and falconery with him. In January this year, he had posted several photos of him partaking in skiing activities with the children during a holiday in France’s Courchevel.

