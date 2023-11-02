JEDDAH — On World Cities Day, Taif, a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage and home to the historic Souk Okaz, has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).



UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced the inclusion of Taif, along with 54 other cities, recognizing their commitment to leveraging culture and creativity for urban resilience and development.



Taif, specifically acknowledged for its literary contributions, joins the network alongside cities from around the globe.



Taif, nestled in the mountains of Saudi Arabia, is home to the unique tourist landmark, Souk Okaz, one of its kind in the Kingdom.



The Souk, with its historical significance, is located in the same place as it was in the distant past, offering a glimpse into the depths of the old Arab world.



It attracts a multitude of tourists eager to explore its historic charm and immerse themselves in the cultural richness it represents.



Souk Okaz holds paramount importance in its historic symbolism as the original source of Arabic culture.



In ancient times, it was a destination for Arab intellectuals, poets, and enthusiasts of culture and literature.



Today, visitors to Souk Okaz can experience a unique cultural journey through a series of lectures, seminars, and events organized by the city.



These activities bring to life the glorious Arab past, with a focus on authentic heritage values, particularly highlighting the Al-Mo’alagat (The Seven Golden Odes).



Each version of Souk Okaz celebrates one of the poets of the Al-Mo’alagat, emphasizing the crucial role of culture in bridging the past with the present.



The Souk serves as a living testament to the rich literary and cultural legacy of the region, inviting both locals and tourists to partake in a cultural experience like no other.



The inclusion of Taif in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network aligns with the city's dedication to fostering creativity and cultural expression.



Taif, with its historical landmarks and vibrant cultural scene, is set to collaborate with other network members to contribute to the global dialogue on urban resilience and sustainable development.



As Taif embarks on this new chapter as a UNESCO Creative City, it will continue to share its cultural treasures with the world, inviting global collaboration and celebrating the unique heritage that sets it apart on the international stage.



The city looks forward to participating in the 2024 UCCN Annual Conference in Braga, Portugal, where it will join other Creative Cities in exploring avenues to bring youth to the table for the next decade.

