TEL AVIV - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, visited the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, as part of his official visit to the State of Israel.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed on the various departments of the museum, which is considered one of Israel's most prominent artistic and cultural institutions. These included the Department of Israeli Art, which houses a large collection of artworks, as well as the Department of Modern and Contemporary Arts, and the Department of Prints and Drawings.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the Tel Aviv Museum of Art reflects the growth and development of the artistic and cultural scene in Israel, noting that arts help promote tolerance and coexistence among peoples. He underscored the great prospects for enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Israel across the various branches of the cultural sector.

During his visit to the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation, which was established in 1996, Sheikh Abdullah learned about the role that the centre and its various initiatives play in promoting peace and prosperity in the region by promoting tolerance and development globally.

He went on to praise the centre's achievements, highlighting its noble mission to establish peace and stability in the region and move forward in the path of development to drive progress and prosperity across the world's communities.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also underscored the centre's pivotal role in instilling the values of tolerance and coexistence in younger generations, and inspiring them to develop pioneering ideas and innovative initiatives in several fields, including entrepreneurship, medicine and environmental preservation, noting that the Middle East needs to build, develop and join hands to ensure a brighter tomorrow for future generations.

Accompanying Sheikh Abdullah on his visit were Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.