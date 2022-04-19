ABU DHABI: The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by some extremists in Sweden.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human and moral values and principles.

The ministry renewed its enduring call to renounce hate speech and violence and underscored the need to respect religious symbols and avoid inciting hatred by insulting religions. Furthermore, it reiterated the need to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.