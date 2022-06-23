ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates today raised its flags announcing the end of the official 40-day mourning period for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Over 40 days, a myriad of world leaders, state officials and dignitaries flocked to the UAE to offer their condolences, as the country's embassies abroad continued to received official delegations of mourners.

Many countries announced official mourning periods for the late president, while the United Nations General Assembly held a memorial session during which the 193 member states expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. Furthermore, the Council of the League of Arab States held a memorial and observed a moment of silence for the soul of Sheikh Khalifa.

The sombre mood observed worldwide for the passing of Sheikh Khalifa on May 13 reflected the eminent stature the late president enjoyed worldwide thanks to his proactive role in supporting international stability and peace. He will remain a beacon for generations after he left an indelible legacy full of giving and achievements across various development and humanitarian fields.

Sheikh Khalifa was the UAE's second president after the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected President by the Federal Supreme Council last month.