SHARJAH - Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), received Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE, at the ongoing 13th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

The two sides discussed the Central American country’s participation in the upcoming 41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

They explored ways to advance cooperation in cultural and knowledge sectors and enhance and exchange expertise.

They also shared their visions on the future of the publishing sector and effective strategies to support the varied sectors of the creative industry.

The Costa Rican Ambassador lauded SBA’s efforts in organising the annual SCRF with a rich agenda of activities that highlight cultural values and other issues that benefit children.

The Ambassador also commended SBA for its commitment to upholding Sharjah’s cultural legacy and broadening the horizons of residents and visitors through the power of books and reading at SIBF each year.