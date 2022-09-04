SHARJAH - The Sharjah Art Foundation opened its Fall 2022 program on Friday with the exhibitions "Pop in South Asia: Explorations in Folk Art" and "Enjoyment of Flowing Sensations," taking place in Al Mureijah Square, and will run until December.

The exhibition is organised by the Foundation in collaboration with the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi, and curated by Iftikhar Dadi, artist and John H. Boris Professor of the John H. Boris Program at Cornell University, and Robina Karodi, Director and Principal Curator of the Kiran Museum, the exhibition is scheduled to move lately to New Delhi.

The exhibition weaves a multi-generational dialogue through more than 100 works by artists from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and deals with various articulated themes, to highlight on aesthetics of print, film and digital media.