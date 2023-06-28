MINA — On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman arrived on Tuesday in Mina to oversee facilities for Hajj pilgrims and ensure that they are comfortable.



Almost 1.8 million Muslims from all over the world are participating in Hajj, one of the largest annual global gatherings.



On Tuesday, pilgrims spent the day in Arafat. After sunset, they will move to Muzdalifah.



Muslims who are not performing Hajj will celebrate the first day of Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, on Wednesday.

