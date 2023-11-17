Social media
Qatari dad-daughter artist duo blend tradition and technology: Qatar

Blending traditional and digital mediums to create a seamless link between the past and the present

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 17, 2023
Qatar Tourism’s ‘Voices of Qatar’ provides a glimpse of the shared artistic journey of renowned Qatari artist Yousef Ahmad and his daughter, artist/designer Maryam al-Homaid, blending traditional and digital mediums to create a seamless link between the past and the present.
In a YouTube series, al-Homaid talks about how her dad's exploration of the past inspires her, while she stays focused on the changing present: “Both dad and I are inspired by our context. For him, going to the past and recalling all these memories; for me, talking about the present moment and how it transforms and changes every day.”
The father-daughter duo highlights their unique perspectives in the creative process where al-Homaid reminisces about spending her childhood in her father's studio.
“Ever since I was young, I used to spend a lot of time in my dad’s studio, dominant with oil and paint smell, watch my father paint,” she said.
Ahmad, on the other hand, describes his studio as his paradise, detailing how the elements of the Qatari landscape – the desert, clear skies, and calm sea – fuel his creativity. This, he pointed out, allows him to present Qatar to the world through his drawings and paintings.
According to QM, Ahmad’s exploration of shapes and structures has transformed over the years, with a notable shift to working on paper in the 1980s. Motivated by various paper types from different locations, he began crafting his paper two decades ago, utilising Qatar palm trees. This artistic journey symbolises his deep bond with the Qatari land, reflecting his roots and personal memories. His creations showcase the timeless beauty of handmade paper.
Al-Homaid, pushing boundaries in the contemporary art scene, stresses her fondness for merging digital and physical mediums: “I like to mix digital mediums with physical mediums. But for me, the most important thing is to deliver and document the change that’s happening in Qatar.”
She said that her innovative approach extends to designing rugs and textiles, offering a dynamic interpretation of Qatar’s evolving landscape.
Ahmad, a pioneer in the Qatar art scene and among the first generation of Qatari artists to pursue education abroad, believes in continuous experimentation and the lasting connection between the artist and his environment.
“I believe that the artist keeps experimenting till his last breath: tied to his homeland, tied to his place, and tied to his environment. True art lives from generation to generation,” said the artist.
Al-Homaid echoes her father’s sentiment, acknowledging the booming and exciting contemporary art scene in Qatar.
“It’s (Qatar) a global arts centre but my dad is the original. I feel like I am carrying his legacy in that way and inspiring the next generation to, kind of, carry on with artistic expression,” she said.
