ABU DHABI - Qasr Al Watan is inviting readers to discover their love for literature at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre - Department of Culture and Tourism’s (DCT) Library exhibition.

Located at the wing of knowledge of the Qasr Watan’s Library, the exhibition brings together a collection of manuscripts written by European scholars dating back to the 13th and 19th hundreds, showcasing insights into Arabic culture, music, medicine and literature.

A special section of the exhibition is curated for displaying the books that were granted the Sheikh Zayed Book Award from 2006 till 2022, an award that has a strong impact on the international literary and knowledge community.

Upon entry, visitors will be presented by a wide variety of books where each holds different linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

As guests conclude their stroll through the exhibition, they can head to the Palace’s Library to access a collection of more than 50,000 books, grab their pick and head to the reading room while they enjoy mesmerising view of the Palace’s fountains.