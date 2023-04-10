Madinah: The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque has maximised its preparations and increased security, health, emergency and voluntary agencies' efforts to provide services that help Mosque visitors and worshippers perform their rituals easily and efficiently.



During the first 15 days of Ramadan, the presidency provided services to more than 15.7 million worshippers and facilitated and organised the entry to the Noble Rawdah of over 103 million visitors.



As a part of the services that were provided to the visitors, more than one million Zamzam holy water bottles were dispersed, 208 million litres of Zamzam water were consumed, and more than 270,000 Zamzam water containers were refilled. Also, over 25,000 prayer mats of various sizes were distributed.