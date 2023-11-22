MADINAH — The Prophet's Mosque Agency in Madinah announced that it received over 5 million worshipers and visitors during the period from Nov. 15 to 20.



The agency has intensified its work with security, service, emergency and volunteer health agencies to provide services that help visitors and worshipers at the Prophet’s Mosque to perform their worship with ease.



It has organized and facilitated the entry of more than 467,221 visitors to have the honor to greet the Prophet, PBUH, in addition to 135,242 worshippers to pray at the Rawdah Sharif.



More than 16,772 people benefited from the area designated to elderly people, the agency said, noting that they have distributed more than 27,267 gifts.



Also, 48,698 people benefited from the spatial guidance service, while 20,277 people benefited from the unified number and communication channels, and 3,727 people benefited from exhibition services.



There are 37,578 beneficiaries of the language communication service, 11,605 beneficiaries of the library service, and 45,937 beneficiaries of the transportation service.



As for food and beverages, the agency distributed 119,400 bottles of Zamzam water and 92.08 iftar meals for fasting people.

