RIYADH — More than 1,150,000 Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia through different ports, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Visiting Affairs Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Bijawi confirmed.



Saudi Arabia has opened all of its ports to facilitate the arrival of the Hajj pilgrims, he said while speaking to Al-Ekhbariyah, adding that about 25,000 pilgrims arrived at the land ports on Saturday.



Al-Bijawi said that all the ports are ready and equipped, and pilgrims will continue to come over the coming days.



Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah has witnessed the largest number of pilgrims arriving so far, which proves the desire of pilgrims to start their trip to be in Madinah, Al-Bijawi said.



Al-Bijawi noted that the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah alone has welcomed more than 600,000 pilgrims on Saturday from the total of pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia.



He added that the capacity in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah will exceed the capacity at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah during the coming days, which will witness an increase in the number of arriving pilgrims.

