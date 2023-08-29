JEDDAH — The Ministry of Culture is poised to orchestrate a harmonious celebration of Saudi Arabia's rich musical heritage through the inaugural "Kingdom's Melody Festival."



Scheduled to take place from September 28 to 30, 2023, the festival aims to illuminate the historical significance of songs in the Kingdom and their profound cultural resonance within the local community.



The grand stage for this enchanting event will be the Jeddah Superdome, with robust support from the Quality of Life Program, a cornerstone initiative of the Saudi Vision 2030.



In its debut edition, the festival will pay homage to a distinguished group of Saudi composers who have profoundly enriched the nation's musical landscape. Honorees include luminaries such as Omar Kadars, Fawzi Mahsoun, Saleh Al-Shehri, Mohammed Shafiq, Tariq Abdul Hakim, Talal Bagher, and Abdel Rabb Idris.



The festival endeavors to be an educational and emotional journey that will transport visitors through the annals of Saudi music history. As attendees step into the venue, the entrance walls adorned with images of composers and singers will weave a vivid tapestry of the interwoven relationship between these musical visionaries.



Inside the VIP area, guests will be greeted by a visually arresting sight: paper fashioned in the shape of musical notes, each containing the essence of melodies that have transcended time. Among these notes will be some of the most iconic melodies, with composers' names elegantly etched, seamlessly intertwining aesthetics with the festival's theme.



An array of captivating events awaits attendees, including the "Send Love" initiative, allowing visitors to express their admiration for favorite composers, and "Shelves of Melodies," a corridor adorned with shelves showcasing compositions from each maestro. This corridor aims to envelop guests in an emotional journey, rekindling cherished memories associated with these timeless masterpieces.



A captivating exhibition will form the festival's heart, spotlighting pivotal historical moments that have shaped Saudi music, and introducing luminaries who have significantly contributed to the industry over the years. The exhibition will be divided into three distinct themes: early recordings of Saudi songs, a chronological journey through Saudi composers, and a retrospective of the most beloved Saudi songs from the 1960s to the year 2000.



The festival's crescendo will be a series of concerts held over the three days, headlined by prominent Arab singers. Each concert will be preceded by a segment dedicated to introducing the featured composer.



The enchanting opening night will see the renowned Mohammed Abdu performing compositions by Omar Kadars and Abdel Rabb Idris.



On the second night, Abdulmajeed Abdullah will grace the stage, presenting songs by Fawzi Mahsoun and Saleh Al-Shehri.



The final night promises a grand finale, with Abadi Al-Johar serenading the audience with melodies by Talal Bagher, Dalia Mubarak honoring Tariq Abdul Hakim, and Talal Salama offering a harmonious tribute to Mohammed Shafiq's compositions.



The Kingdom's Melody Festival is part of the Ministry of Culture's tireless efforts to exalt Saudi music and its cherished creators. Through this event, the ministry aims to bridge generations, inviting today's youth to partake in the enchanting history of Saudi Arabia's unique musical journey.

