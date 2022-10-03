Muscat: A life-size statue of modern-day great Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Indian Embassy in Oman on Monday.

The visiting India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan unveiled the statue in the presence of Indian Ambassador to Oman Amit Narang and other leading personalities of the Indian diaspora.

Commissioned by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), the life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi is the first in Oman and underlines the historical relations between Oman and India. The statue is sculpted by renowned Indian artist Naresh Kumawat.

A painting exhibition ‘India and Oman, a political journey’ by Indian artist Sedunath Prabhakaran, was also inaugurated as the newly-designed Indian library at the embassy.

V Muraleedharan, who is on an official two-day visit, arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday. During his visit, he is expected to meet top Omani officials.

