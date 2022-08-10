ABU DHABI - In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced it will be bringing to Abu Dhabi the most comprehensive Impressionist exhibition ever seen in the region 'Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity', organised in partnership with Musée d’Orsay and France Muséums, and in collaboration with several leading French institutions.

Set to run from 12th October 2022 to 5th February 2023, the exhibition will explore the new world emerging between the mid-1850s and the end of the 19th century, highlighting the extraordinary creativity of artists in their response to these profound economic and social changing times.

The exhibition features more than 100 paintings, 40 drawings and prints, 20 photographs and five dresses from the epoch, as well as a contemporary video installation. The exhibition is mainly drawn from Musée d’Orsay impressionist collections, which are the first in the world. Artworks are also coming from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection and jointly from the collections of prominent French institutions such as: Bibliothèque nationale de France, Musée des Arts décoratifs, Musée du Louvre. Additionally, Louvre Abu Dhabi will unveil for the first time a significant acquisition, The Cup of Chocolate Cup by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1877 – 1878, in the exhibition.

Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity is curated by Sylvie Patry, Chief Curator/Deputy Director for Collections and Curatorial Affairs at Musée d’Orsay, and Stéphane Guégan, Scientific Advisor to the President of Musée d’Orsay, Musée d’Orsay and Musée de l’Orangerie, with the support of Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, "Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity represents a defining milestone for Louvre Abu Dhabi as we prepare to celebrate our fifth anniversary this November and continue to underscore an unwavering commitment to creating world-class exhibits that offer direct access to global art history. Bringing this 19th century avant-garde showcase to Abu Dhabi is a cultural and aesthetical feat, an opportunity for the entire region to discover this movement far from its Parisian birthplace."

Highlights of the exhibition include a selection of artworks from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection including two paintings by Edouard Manet; The Bohemian, 1861-1862, and Still Life with Bag and Garlic, 1861-1862, Alfred Sisley’s The Road to Verrières, 1872, and Gustave Caillebotte’s The Bezique Game, 1881. Highlights from Musée d’Orsay Collection include: The Balcony by Edouard Manet, 1898-1869, The Magpie by Claude Monet, 1868-1869, The Floor Scrapers by Gustave Caillebotte, 1875, The Racecourse: Amateur Jockeys Near a Car by Edgar Degas, 1876-1887, Woman with a Coffee Pot by Paul Cézanne, 1890-1895.