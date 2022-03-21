RIYADH — King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language launches “King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Award for Arabic Language Service.”

The Award aims at enhancing the position and status of Arabic language, appreciating the efforts of individuals and institutions serving it, encouraging them to contribute to its renaissance, enhancing the belonging of the Saudi people in particular and the Arab peoples in general to their identity, while encouraging them to preserve the integrity of the Arabic language as well as taking care of it and develop ways of using it.



The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Secretary-General Prof. Abdullah Bin Saleh Al-Washmi, expressed his pride in launching this prestigious Award, whose goals and context are honored to bear the name of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman (may God protect him).

The Award confirms the support and attention that the Arabic language receives from our wise leadership because it reflects the great legacy of this nation in various intellectual, scientific and religious fields; a nation whose marks are evident in all world civilizations.



Al-Washmi also referred to the pivotal dimension of the Award in achieving the goals of the “Human Capability Development Program”, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, whose main themes include, among others, taking care of the Arabic language, enhancing its role in creating the identity of the Saudi people, instilling national values in them and promoting their intellectual and dialogical abilities.



He added: “The Award receives the due attention of Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Academy Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan. The Award targets governmental and private institutions, and individuals interested in Arabic language. It includes four branches: Teaching and learning Arabic language, computerization of Arabic language and providing it with modern techniques, modern Arabic language researches and studies, and spreading linguistic awareness and creativity of language community initiatives.



“The value of the Award allocated to individuals and institutions amounted to more than one million six hundred thousand Saudi riyals (SR1,600,000), in addition to trophies and certificates of appreciation.



He also indicated that the Award is in line with the goals of the Academy, as the Academy sought to achieve various goals, including: Preserving the integrity of Arabic language, creating the appropriate environment for the development and consolidation of it, and encouraging scholars, researchers and specialists of Arabic language.



“This Award will be an opportunity to honor individual and institutional competencies and achievements, and a season in which specialists and those interested compete to present the outcome of their efforts and achievements for serving and spreading Arabic language.”



You can apply through https://prize.ksaa.gov.sa/web/site/index , which includes the necessary conditions and procedures for the categories eligible to apply for the Award, whether individuals or institutions.

