RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has approved the launch of the 4th National Campaign for Charitable Work on Friday, March 15, through Ehsan, the National Platform for Charitable Work.



The King has authorized the initiative to bolster charitable giving and maximize its impact, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. The campaign will continue throughout Ramadan, allowing for continuous donations until the end of the month, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



This move reflects the ongoing commitment of King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to supporting charitable work, a core principle of Islamic Shariah. The campaign aims to provide opportunities for all citizens to participate in charitable acts and strengthen community solidarity during the blessed month of Ramadan, a time when rewards for good deeds are multiplied.



Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, minister of commerce and chairman of the Ehsan Platform’s Supervisory Committee, thanked the King and the Crown Prince for their unwavering support to the platform since its inception under a royal decree with the aim to empower and boost the non-profit sector. “The upcoming National Campaign for Charitable Work follows the remarkable success of previous versions, the latest of which was held in 2023 that collected donations exceeding SR760 million ($202,626,191.60). These contributions have benefited over 398,000 individuals through more than 10.4 million donation transactions,” he said while highlighting that the campaign brought home a Guinness World Record for the largest single-day donation within 24 hours, showcasing immense community solidarity on the 27th night of Ramadan last year.



Donors can contribute digitally to various charitable and development causes throughout the campaign. Additionally, donations can be made towards the Ehsan Endowment Fund. All transactions occur securely through the Ehsan app, Ehsan.sa website, or by calling the unified number: 8001247000.



Established by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the Ehsan platform is overseen by a supervisory committee comprised of 13 government agencies. This robust governance structure aligns with national efforts to digitally empower the charity sector and solidify the Kingdom’s position as a leader in charitable giving. Since its launch, the platform has received over SR 5 billion ($1,338,287,450) in donations, benefiting more than 4.8 million individuals from various eligible groups.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).