JEDDAH — The National Events Center continues its preparations for the Jeddah Season 2022 by presenting a number of events and recreational activities that reflect Jeddah's historical, cultural, and tourism status.



The Jeddah season 2022 returns to the forefront after announcing the season's identity in public places, squares, and main roads, amidst the people and visitors of Jeddah's eagerness for the details of the season's announcement during the holy month of Ramadan, in a press conference held on this occasion.



Jeddah Season 2022's identity expresses cultural diversity, global openness, and a blend of fun and entertainment, as well as originality, heritage, arts, and the maritime identity that characterizes the bride of the Red Sea.

